Houston Food Bank becomes one of 122 Harris County polling places

HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank is the newest, non-traditional voting location as the Harris County Clerk’s Office works to expand voting accessibility in what could be the highest turnout election in history.

The food bank is partnering with the clerk’s office to become one of the 122 early voting centers in Harris County this year. In 2016, there were only 40 early voting centers.

“We actually reached out to them and said we were interested in being a polling location, especially for this historic location," said Melanie Pang, director of advocacy at the Houston Food Bank. "We want to make sure that everybody has access to voting as much as possible.”

There will be two ways to vote at the HFB location on Portwall Street -- in person and drive-thru.

The early voting hours at the HFB location are as follows:

Oct. 13 to Oct. 26 and Oct. 30th: Mondays to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Oct. 27th to Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Election Day (Nov. 3): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information about early voting in Harris County at HarrisVotes.com.