Drive-thru voting: Here’s where, when you can vote from your car in Harris County for November General Election

HOUSTON – Harris County will host 10 drive-thru polling locations for the November election.

All locations will be open during Early Voting, starting on Oct. 13, and also on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Those who are interested in drive-thru voting will be greeted by a standing poll worker and will hand you sanitizer, mask, and a device to cast your vote. Multiple people will be allowed to vote in one car during drive-thru voting.

A YouTube video distributed by the Harris County Clerk’s Office demonstrates how drive-thru voting will work at a Harris County drive-thru polling place.

Here are the 10 drive-thru polling sites hosted by Harris County:

Toyota Center

Address: 1510 Polk, Houston

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Address: 2025 West 11th Street, Houston

Houston Food Bank

Address: 535 Portwall, Houston

NRG Arena

Address: 1 NRG Parkway, Houston

NOTE: This site will remain open for 24 hours on Oct. 29.

Houston Community College West Loop Center - Auditorium

Address: 5601 West Loop South, Houston

John Phelps Courthouse

Address: 101 South Richey, Pasadena

Kingdom Builders Center

Address: 6011 West Orem, Houston

Fallbrook Church

Address: 12512 Walters, Houston

Humble Civic Center

Address: 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble

Houston Community College Alief-Bissonnet Center

Address: 13803 Bissonnet, Houston