Drive-thru voting: Here’s where, when you can vote from your car in Harris County for November General Election

HOUSTON – Harris County will host 10 drive-thru polling locations for the November election.
All locations will be open during Early Voting, starting on Oct. 13, and also on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Those who are interested in drive-thru voting will be greeted by a standing poll worker and will hand you sanitizer, mask, and a device to cast your vote. Multiple people will be allowed to vote in one car during drive-thru voting.
A YouTube video distributed by the Harris County Clerk’s Office demonstrates how drive-thru voting will work at a Harris County drive-thru polling place.
Here are the 10 drive-thru polling sites hosted by Harris County:
Toyota Center
Address: 1510 Polk, Houston
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
Address: 2025 West 11th Street, Houston
Houston Food Bank
Address: 535 Portwall, Houston
NRG Arena
Address: 1 NRG Parkway, Houston
NOTE: This site will remain open for 24 hours on Oct. 29.
Houston Community College West Loop Center - Auditorium
Address: 5601 West Loop South, Houston
John Phelps Courthouse
Address: 101 South Richey, Pasadena
Kingdom Builders Center
Address: 6011 West Orem, Houston
Fallbrook Church
Address: 12512 Walters, Houston
Humble Civic Center
Address: 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble
Houston Community College Alief-Bissonnet Center
Address: 13803 Bissonnet, Houston