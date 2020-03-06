66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

66ºF

Decision 2020

This is who celebrities are endorsing in the 2020 presidential election

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Politics, Election, Celebrities, Endorsement
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West , left, shows a picture of a plane on a phone to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West , left, shows a picture of a plane on a phone to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – As primary elections slowly reveal who has a shot at the U.S. presidency, celebrities are announcing who they are throwing their support for in the 2020 election.

Here’s are some of the top endorsements for Decision 2020:

Joe Biden

Alec Baldwin, Actor

Cher, Musician

Michael Bloomberg, Politician

Tom Hanks, Actor

Bernie Sanders

Ariana Grande, Musician

Brandi Carlile, Musician

Cardi B, Musician

Danny DeVito, Actor

Dua Lipa, Musician

Emily Ratajkowski, Model

Hailey Bieber, Model

Lizzo, Musician

Mark Ruffalo, Actor

Miley Cyrus, Musician

The Strokes, Musician

Elizabeth Warren

Amy Schumer, Comedian/Actress

Constance Wu, Actress

Chrissy Teigen, Model

Jack Black, Actor

Janelle Monáe, Musician

Jonathan Van Ness, TV personality

John Legend, Musician

Ryan Reynolds, Actor

Scarlett Johansson, Actress

Shonda Rhimes, Producer

Donald Trump

Gene Simmons - Musician

Kanye West - Musician

Kid Rock, Musician

Mike Tyson, Boxer

Roseanne Barr, Actress

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: