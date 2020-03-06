This is who celebrities are endorsing in the 2020 presidential election
HOUSTON – As primary elections slowly reveal who has a shot at the U.S. presidency, celebrities are announcing who they are throwing their support for in the 2020 election.
Here’s are some of the top endorsements for Decision 2020:
Joe Biden
Alec Baldwin, Actor
Cher, Musician
JOE BIDEN— Cher (@cher) March 3, 2020
SINK OR SWIM,I’M WITH HIM
PRESIDENT OBAMA CHOSE
JOE”TWICE”BECAUSE HE THOUGHT HE WAS THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB.I KNOW PRESIDENT OBAMA THINKS JOE’S THE RIGHT MAN FOR THIS JOB…
PRESIDENT OF
THE UNITED STATES🇺🇸
Michael Bloomberg, Politician
Tom Hanks, Actor
Bernie Sanders
Ariana Grande, Musician
MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019
Brandi Carlile, Musician
Cardi B, Musician
Danny DeVito, Actor
Dua Lipa, Musician
What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership.— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 3, 2020
If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve.@BernieSanders #SuperTuesday#VoteForBernie pic.twitter.com/qx5FrgXIS8
Emily Ratajkowski, Model
Hailey Bieber, Model
Lizzo, Musician
Mark Ruffalo, Actor
Miley Cyrus, Musician
The Strokes, Musician
Elizabeth Warren
Amy Schumer, Comedian/Actress
Constance Wu, Actress
Chrissy Teigen, Model
Jack Black, Actor
Janelle Monáe, Musician
Jonathan Van Ness, TV personality
The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with “amazing” plantinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right.— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019
John Legend, Musician
Ryan Reynolds, Actor
Scarlett Johansson, Actress
Shonda Rhimes, Producer
Donald Trump
Gene Simmons - Musician
Kanye West - Musician
Trump all day— ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019
Kid Rock, Musician
Mike Tyson, Boxer
Roseanne Barr, Actress
