This is who celebrities are endorsing in the 2020 presidential election

HOUSTON – As primary elections slowly reveal who has a shot at the U.S. presidency, celebrities are announcing who they are throwing their support for in the 2020 election.

Here’s are some of the top endorsements for Decision 2020:

Joe Biden

Alec Baldwin, Actor

Cher, Musician

JOE BIDEN

SINK OR SWIM,I’M WITH HIM



PRESIDENT OBAMA CHOSE

JOE”TWICE”BECAUSE HE THOUGHT HE WAS THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB.I KNOW PRESIDENT OBAMA THINKS JOE’S THE RIGHT MAN FOR THIS JOB…

PRESIDENT OF

THE UNITED STATES🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) March 3, 2020

Michael Bloomberg, Politician

Tom Hanks, Actor

Bernie Sanders

Ariana Grande, Musician

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Brandi Carlile, Musician

Cardi B, Musician

Danny DeVito, Actor

Dua Lipa, Musician

What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership.

If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve.@BernieSanders #SuperTuesday#VoteForBernie pic.twitter.com/qx5FrgXIS8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 3, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski, Model

Hailey Bieber, Model

Lizzo, Musician

Mark Ruffalo, Actor

Miley Cyrus, Musician

The Strokes, Musician

Elizabeth Warren

Amy Schumer, Comedian/Actress

Constance Wu, Actress

Chrissy Teigen, Model

Jack Black, Actor

Janelle Monáe, Musician

Jonathan Van Ness, TV personality

The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with “amazing” plantinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019

John Legend, Musician

Ryan Reynolds, Actor

Scarlett Johansson, Actress

Shonda Rhimes, Producer

Donald Trump

Gene Simmons - Musician

Kanye West - Musician

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Kid Rock, Musician

Mike Tyson, Boxer

Roseanne Barr, Actress