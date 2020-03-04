District 22: Greg Hill leads Republicans as first precinct reports numbers

HOUSTON – A major race to watch on Super Tuesday is the race for Texas Congressional District 22 that covers most of Fort Bend County. The seat will soon be vacated by Republican Rep. Pete Olson who chose to not run for reelection.

There are some high-profile candidates vying for their party’s ticket in this race including political newcomer, Republican Pierce Bush, who is the grandson of President George H.W. Bush and nephew of President George W. Bush. Another high-profile candidate is Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls who is also vying for the GOP ticket.

On the Democratic side, former foreign-service officer Sri Preston Kulkarni, who lost to Olson by just five points in 2018, faces two other challengers hoping for the Democratic ticket.

The Republican and Democrat winners of Tuesday’s primary election will face off against each other in the November 2020 election. Learn more about each candidate here.

See the results of the Texas Primary below:

Republican

Democrat