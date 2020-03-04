See live results come in for Texas U.S. Senate race as Republican John Cornyn fights for his seat

Who will represent Texas in the Senate?

So far, Republican John Cornyn takes a big lead. Cornyn is known as one of the chamber’s most powerful Republican and has never lost an election.

Democrat Mary “MJ” Hegar is in the lead for democrats but trail far behind Cornyn. Hegar, a retired Air Force helicopter pilot, ran for Congress in 2018 but came up short against U.S. Rep. John Carter by three percent. The race also gave her momentum to run for the Senate.

Here are the results for the following U.S. Senate candidates in Texas.

Republican candidates

Democrat candidates

