Decision 2020

Donald Trump wins Texas Republican primary election

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Republican President Donald Trump is projected to win Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

Trump was elected in 2016, and he is running for a second term.

All of Texas’ 155 Republican delegates go to the winner of the primary election.

Looking to November, Trump maintains a slight lead over each of the top Democrats in the race, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

