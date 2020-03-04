Donald Trump wins Texas Republican primary election

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Republican President Donald Trump is projected to win Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

Trump was elected in 2016, and he is running for a second term.

All of Texas’ 155 Republican delegates go to the winner of the primary election.

Looking to November, Trump maintains a slight lead over each of the top Democrats in the race, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

Harris County results: