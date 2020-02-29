59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

59ºF

Decision 2020

What is on the ballot for Texans on Super Tuesday?

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: Decision 2020, Election 2020, Texas, Politics, Super Tuesday
Voters line up to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday in this file photo.
Voters line up to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday in this file photo. (2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texas primary is fast approaching on March 3 and the Lone Star State will be among 14 states holding primaries on the same day — giving it the name, Super Tuesday.

Several big races will be on Texans’ ballots including Sen. John Cornyn’s U.S. Senate seat, Railroad Commissioner and several Texas Senate and House districts.Buttigieg

As the March 3 Primary is inching closer, here are some of the races to watch this Super Tuesday, according to the Texas Tribune.

President

DemocratRepublican
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Pete Buttgieg
Julian Castro
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Robby Wells		Donald Trump (Incumbent)
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
Zoltan G. Istvan
Matthew John Matern
Bob Ely
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld

U.S. Senate

DemocratRepublican
Chris Bell
Michael Cooper
Amanda Edwards
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.
Annie “Mama” Garcia
Victor Hugo Harris
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Sema Hernandez
D.R. Hunter
Adrian Ocegueda
Cristina Tzinztun Ramirez
Royce West		John Cornyn (Incumbent)
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey

Railroad Commissioner

DemocratRepublican
Roberto R. “Beto" Alonzo
Chrysta Castaneda
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson		Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)
James “Jim” Wright

Supreme Court of Texas Chief Justice

DemocratRepublican
Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer		Nathan Hecht (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 3

DemocratRepublican
William Pieratt Demond
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Dan Wood		Bert Richardson (Incumbent)
Gina Parker

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 4

DemocratRepublican
Tina Clinton
Steven Miears		Kevin Patrick Yeary (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 6

DemocratRepublican
Kathy Cheng
Larry Praeger		Jane Bland (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 7

DemocratRepublican
Brandy Voss
Staci Williams		Jeff Boyd (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 8

DemocratRepublican
Peter Kelly
Gisela D. Triana		Brett Busby (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 9

DemocratRepublican
Brandon BirminghamDavid Newell

U.S. House, District 7

DemocratRepublican
Lizzie FletcherMaria Espinoza
Wesley Hunt
Jim Noteware
Kyle Preston
Laique Rehman
Cindy Siegel

Texas House, District 25

DemocratRepublican
Patrick HenryTroy T. Brimage
Ro’Vin Garrett
Rhonda Seth
Mitch Thames
Cody Thane Vasut

Texas House, District 26

DemocratRepublican
Lawrence Allen Jr.
L. “Sarah” DeMerchant
Suleman Lalani
Rish Oberoi		Leonard N. Chan
Jacey Jetton
Matt Morgan

Texas House, District 132

DemocratRepublican
Gina CalanniAngelica Garcia
Mike Scholfield

Texas House, District 134

DemocratRepublican
Lanny Bose
Ann Johnson
Ruby Powers		Sarah Davis (Incumbent)

Texas House, District 135

DemocratRepublican
Jon E. Rosenthal (Incumbent)Merrilee Rosene Beazley
Justin Ray

Texas House, District 138

DemocratRepublican
Akilah Bacy
Jennifer Rene Pool
Josh Wallenstein		Josh Flynn
Lacey Hull
Claver T. Kamau-Imani

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.