What is on the ballot for Texans on Super Tuesday?
HOUSTON – The Texas primary is fast approaching on March 3 and the Lone Star State will be among 14 states holding primaries on the same day — giving it the name, Super Tuesday.
Several big races will be on Texans' ballots including Sen. John Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat, Railroad Commissioner and several Texas Senate and House districts.
As the March 3 Primary is inching closer, here are some of the races to watch this Super Tuesday, according to the Texas Tribune.
President
|Democrat
|Republican
|Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Pete Buttgieg
Julian Castro
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Robby Wells
|Donald Trump (Incumbent)
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
Zoltan G. Istvan
Matthew John Matern
Bob Ely
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld
U.S. Senate
|Democrat
|Republican
|Chris Bell
Michael Cooper
Amanda Edwards
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.
Annie “Mama” Garcia
Victor Hugo Harris
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Sema Hernandez
D.R. Hunter
Adrian Ocegueda
Cristina Tzinztun Ramirez
Royce West
|John Cornyn (Incumbent)
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey
Railroad Commissioner
|Democrat
|Republican
|Roberto R. “Beto" Alonzo
Chrysta Castaneda
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson
|Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)
James “Jim” Wright
Supreme Court of Texas Chief Justice
|Democrat
|Republican
|Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer
|Nathan Hecht (Incumbent)
Supreme Court of Texas, Place 3
|Democrat
|Republican
|William Pieratt Demond
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Dan Wood
|Bert Richardson (Incumbent)
Gina Parker
Supreme Court of Texas, Place 4
|Democrat
|Republican
|Tina Clinton
Steven Miears
|Kevin Patrick Yeary (Incumbent)
Supreme Court of Texas, Place 6
|Democrat
|Republican
|Kathy Cheng
Larry Praeger
|Jane Bland (Incumbent)
Supreme Court of Texas, Place 7
|Democrat
|Republican
|Brandy Voss
Staci Williams
|Jeff Boyd (Incumbent)
Supreme Court of Texas, Place 8
|Democrat
|Republican
|Peter Kelly
Gisela D. Triana
|Brett Busby (Incumbent)
Supreme Court of Texas, Place 9
|Democrat
|Republican
|Brandon Birmingham
|David Newell
U.S. House, District 7
|Democrat
|Republican
|Lizzie Fletcher
|Maria Espinoza
Wesley Hunt
Jim Noteware
Kyle Preston
Laique Rehman
Cindy Siegel
Texas House, District 25
|Democrat
|Republican
|Patrick Henry
|Troy T. Brimage
Ro’Vin Garrett
Rhonda Seth
Mitch Thames
Cody Thane Vasut
Texas House, District 26
|Democrat
|Republican
|Lawrence Allen Jr.
L. “Sarah” DeMerchant
Suleman Lalani
Rish Oberoi
|Leonard N. Chan
Jacey Jetton
Matt Morgan
Texas House, District 132
|Democrat
|Republican
|Gina Calanni
|Angelica Garcia
Mike Scholfield
Texas House, District 134
|Democrat
|Republican
|Lanny Bose
Ann Johnson
Ruby Powers
|Sarah Davis (Incumbent)
Texas House, District 135
|Democrat
|Republican
|Jon E. Rosenthal (Incumbent)
|Merrilee Rosene Beazley
Justin Ray
Texas House, District 138
|Democrat
|Republican
|Akilah Bacy
Jennifer Rene Pool
Josh Wallenstein
|Josh Flynn
Lacey Hull
Claver T. Kamau-Imani
