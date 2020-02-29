What is on the ballot for Texans on Super Tuesday?

HOUSTON – The Texas primary is fast approaching on March 3 and the Lone Star State will be among 14 states holding primaries on the same day — giving it the name, Super Tuesday.

Several big races will be on Texans' ballots including Sen. John Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat, Railroad Commissioner and several Texas Senate and House districts.

As the March 3 Primary is inching closer, here are some of the races to watch this Super Tuesday, according to the Texas Tribune.

President

Democrat Republican Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttgieg

Julian Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Robby Wells Donald Trump (Incumbent)

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra

Zoltan G. Istvan

Matthew John Matern

Bob Ely

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

U.S. Senate

Democrat Republican Chris Bell

Michael Cooper

Amanda Edwards

Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.

Annie “Mama” Garcia

Victor Hugo Harris

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Sema Hernandez

D.R. Hunter

Adrian Ocegueda

Cristina Tzinztun Ramirez

Royce West John Cornyn (Incumbent)

Virgil Bierschwale

John Anthony Castro

Dwayne Stovall

Mark Yancey

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat Republican Roberto R. “Beto" Alonzo

Chrysta Castaneda

Kelly Stone

Mark Watson Ryan Sitton (Incumbent)

James “Jim” Wright

Supreme Court of Texas Chief Justice

Democrat Republican Amy Clark Meachum

Jerry Zimmerer Nathan Hecht (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 3

Democrat Republican William Pieratt Demond

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Dan Wood Bert Richardson (Incumbent)

Gina Parker

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 4

Democrat Republican Tina Clinton

Steven Miears Kevin Patrick Yeary (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 6

Democrat Republican Kathy Cheng

Larry Praeger Jane Bland (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 7

Democrat Republican Brandy Voss

Staci Williams Jeff Boyd (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 8

Democrat Republican Peter Kelly

Gisela D. Triana Brett Busby (Incumbent)

Supreme Court of Texas, Place 9

Democrat Republican Brandon Birmingham David Newell

U.S. House, District 7

Democrat Republican Lizzie Fletcher Maria Espinoza

Wesley Hunt

Jim Noteware

Kyle Preston

Laique Rehman

Cindy Siegel

Texas House, District 25

Democrat Republican Patrick Henry Troy T. Brimage

Ro’Vin Garrett

Rhonda Seth

Mitch Thames

Cody Thane Vasut

Texas House, District 26

Democrat Republican Lawrence Allen Jr.

L. “Sarah” DeMerchant

Suleman Lalani

Rish Oberoi Leonard N. Chan

Jacey Jetton

Matt Morgan

Texas House, District 132

Democrat Republican Gina Calanni Angelica Garcia

Mike Scholfield

Texas House, District 134

Democrat Republican Lanny Bose

Ann Johnson

Ruby Powers Sarah Davis (Incumbent)

Texas House, District 135

Democrat Republican Jon E. Rosenthal (Incumbent) Merrilee Rosene Beazley

Justin Ray

Texas House, District 138