MAP: Here are the busiest early voting locations in Harris County

HOUSTON – Early voting for the Super Tuesday primary began Tuesday and will end on Feb. 28.

During early voting, people can cast their ballot at any location in their county. There are 52 early voting locations in Harris County.

The map below uses data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office to show you which early voting locations get the most traffic. The darker the color, the busier the location. The hope is that you’ll be able to find a polling place that has fewer voters, which will save you some time.

The numbers are also broken down by the number of Democrats and the number of Republican voters who have cast ballots at each location. You can tap the sidebar icon at the top left of the map to access those options.

If you tap on a pin, you can see the latest turnout numbers for that location and get directions.

Data is updated each day until early voting ends.