How to watch tonight’s Democratic presidential debate

Six Democrats will take to a stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night to persuade voters they are the candidate who can unseat President Donald Trump in November.

For the ninth debate this election cycle, viewers will see some familiar faces: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

For the first time, voters will hear from former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg on a debate stage.

Before you tune in,

How to watch (or listen)

The debate will be aired live at 8 p.m. on KPRC 2. It will also be aired on MSNBC and streamed live on NBC digital platforms such as NBC News Now, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC mobile app and the NBC app on set-top boxes (e.g. Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast).

A Spanish-language version of the debate will be aired live on cable channel NBC Universo and streamed live on the Noticias Telemundo app and the Noticias Telemundo Facebook page.

Audio from the debate will be aired live on SiriusXM channel 118 and streamed via the TuneIn app.