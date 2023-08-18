Yes, you can get 2 lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office for less than $80

TL;DR: Most students and professionals need Microsoft Office in order to get their tasks done. Now you can get two lifetime licenses of Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for only $79.99. Considering it’s valued at $439, that’s a steal!

Need to type up a document? Create a presentation? Host a group meeting? Organize a calendar? Then, you’ll likely need Microsoft Office installed on your computer. Unsurprisingly, such a necessary piece of software is expensive to download — but now, you can get not one, but two lifetime licenses for an incredible price.

Two lifetime licenses of Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows combined is usually valued for $439, but now it’s on sale for $79.99. No coupons needed! For that cost, you’ll get multiple licenses for:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

Basically, you’ll have access to all the top tools any student or professional needs when it comes to sorting through data and creating documents for work and school. As PCMag put in its 4.5 star review of the service, “Microsoft Office is the best set of productivity apps for serious office work. "

Another plus: Microsoft Office Professional comes with free customer service, so you can easily get help if you come across any software issues.

But why do you need two licenses? Well, this license can only be downloaded once on one Windows PC. If you need access to it on another computer, a second license comes in handy. Or, you can give it to another friend to use! Either way, with multiple licenses, you have options.

Start working smarter with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. Get two lifetime licenses for only $79.99 now.

Prices subject to change.