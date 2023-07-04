Become a Sam’s Club member to access incredible prices for only $24.99 now

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: When you join Sam’s Club, an incredible membership-only warehouse, you get access to high-quality products as well as unique savings. It usually costs $50 for a year-long membership, but now you can join Sam’s Club for only $24.99, with auto-renew!

If you’ve ever been inside a Sam’s Club, you know it’s an incredible place, absolutely brimming with food, electronics, furniture, and household essentials. This membership-only warehouse is a great place to shop, but as the name suggests, you need that membership.

Luckily, it’s more affordable than ever to join Sam’s Club. A one-year membership to Sam’s Club is usually $50, but right now you can get it for $24.99 with auto-renew. That’s 50% off — no coupons needed!

Members at Sam’s Club get much more than just access to high-quality products and great price drops, though. No, it’s about so much more than that! You also get same-day delivery if you want to order online, savings on gas, and access to plenty of fun bonus offers.

Discounts aren’t just limited to in-store: You’ll also find discounts on hotels (up to 60% around the globe!), rental cars, live events, attractions, movies ... the deals abound for members with Sam’s Club. Heck, you’ll even usually try delicious free samples when you shop in-store.

Clearly, there’s a reason The New York Times suggests people consider Sam’s Club over Costco when opting for a wholesale club membership. Members with Sam’s Club are able to get so many great benefits for such a low annual price.

Simply put, shopping has never been easier than it is with Sam’s Club. Save yourself some stress — and some money — and become a member today for just $24.99 for the year. But make sure to hurry! This deal won’t last.

Prices subject to change.