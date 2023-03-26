Save $150 on a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone before the Spring Digital Blowout Event ends

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

While your summer vacation may still be months away, there’s plenty you can do to get prepared, especially if you’re traveling to a far-off country that speaks an entirely different language. Taking the time to learn valuable phrases and nuances about the specific culture at hand can enhance your trip significantly, and a top-rated language learning program is just the man for the job.

Trusted by big-time organizations, such as NASA, TripAdvisor, and more, Rosetta Stone continues to reign supreme when it comes to language learning. That’s because its immersive yet palatable lessons and tools were curated by real language experts, designed to help you master a new language in record time, no boring textbooks required. And for a limited time, you can save just over $150 off its regular price of $299, making a lifetime subscription just $144.97 with coupon code SPRING20.

Unlike other language learning programs out there, Rosetta Stone boasts award-winning interactive software, along with the advanced speech-recognition technology known as TruAccent, that lets you really hone in on any of the 24 languages offered, carefully analyzing each new word you utter 100 times per second, resulting in precise, accurate speech you can really be proud of.

In addition to basic vocabulary, you’ll be introduced to relevant conversation topics that are very relevant to travel and everyday speech, like ordering food at a restaurant, shopping for clothes, and so much more. You’ll also have to opportunity to move onto more intermediate levels of learning, where you’ll discuss pop culture, politics, and beyond. There’s even an option for you to compare your speaking to advanced speakers, allowing you to truly perfect each and every word that comes out of your mouth.

Named the “Best Language-Learning Software” five years in a row by PC Magazine, and deemed “the next best thing to living in a country” by the Wall Street Journal, it’s easy to see why Rosetta Stone has been trusted by big companies and individuals all over the world for the past 27 years.

Get access to a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, including all 24 of its available languages, for the steeply discounted price of just $144.97 down from $299 with the coupon code SPRING20 until 4/3.

Prices subject to change.