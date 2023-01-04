Start your new year on the right foot with this Shiatsu heated foot massager

Another Christmas under our belt. Another New Year’s Eve party in the history books. And while it may all seem like a blur to you, we’re sure that your feet are remembering it. With all the running around at the malls, standing in the kitchen cooking, and dancing up storms at all the festivities, your feet are now asking for a little “me” time. Why not grant their request with this Zyllion Shiatsu Foot Massager?

Your feet support you day in and day out. Don’t you think they deserve a little compensation? We heard through the grapevine that your feet were feeling a little underappreciated, so we think it’s high time that you did something nice for them.

This Zyllion Shiatsu Foot Massager is the answer to your feet’s prayers. You can try to coerce your other half to massage your feet while you sit back and watch TV, and sometimes they may even comply, but this gadget will always be ready to do your bidding. Alleviate pains, relax muscles, and warm your soles (and your soul!) with three massage modes and three strength levels. Rated 4.2/5 stars on Amazon, it’s easy and comfortable to use, and clean-up is a piece of cake. The reviews substantiate it all, such as this one from Charles M: “After the first day using it, I fell in love with the massager. I use it about almost every day and don’t know how I would survive without it.”

So why not start the new year on a good foot—or rather on two good feet? Grab a glass of wine, take off your socks, daydream about your next vacation, and let your feet luxuriate in the warmth of this foot massager. From now until January 9th, you can experience that blissful feeling for only $109.99—that’s more than half off the suggested retail price. Your feet (and your wallet) will thank you for it. It’s the Same You, but New Comfort!

Prices subject to change.