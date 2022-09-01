Your kids will love this educational game app and it’s only $49

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Education and entertainment don’t always come hand in hand, and finding good quality apps for kids can be a challenge for parents. The LogicLike Brain Games & Tricky Puzzles: Lifetime Subscription is a unique collection of educational activities that your children will love.

The LogicLike app is an innovative game-based learning platform with over 4500 tasks and 30+ topics. The app was specifically created for ages 4+ when curiosity is at its peak and they’re thirsty for knowledge! The animations were designed with simplicity in mind, so it’s easy for children to focus on the game and stay engaged. This app makes learning fun, interesting, and exciting for kids of all learning levels.

With an extensive amount of content, your little one will never get bored. LogicLike has an enjoyable assortment of puzzles, games, riddles, and other brain-stimulating activities that encourage problem-solving and independent thinking. Whether your child is into math, geography, music, or creativity, there’s something for every growing mind.

This app will inspire the imagination while teaching both critical and non-critical thinking skills. Finally, an edutainment web-based app you can trust to teach valuable lessons and help your child develop an interest in new things. After a full day of learning at school, LogicLike Brain Games & Tricky Puzzles Lifetime Subscription will be the perfect escape for them to unwind, all while still soaking in useful information. It’s like having a personal tutor at your disposal!

Get the LogicLike Brain Games & Tricky Puzzles: Lifetime Subscription for just $49—originally $240, a savings of 79%! Don’t wait— this deal ends September 5 at 11:59 PM!

For this exclusive Labor Day sale, with the purchase of two or more items in our Your Bundle, Your Way collection use code YOURWAY20 to save 20%, or code YOURWAY30 to save 30% off when you choose three or more items. Spend a minimum of $49 for coupons to apply. Product types can be combined to meet the $49 spend requirement, and are valid on Apps + Software & EDU.

