This Mini Time Management course is FREE but only for a short time.

Time management is important no matter who you are and what you do. Not only do good time management skills make successful people more productive but they can also lead to better relationships with yourself, your friends and your family. But learning to use your time wisely doesn’t come naturally for most people, in fact, it’s a struggle for most of us!

Thankfully there are several great resources for people who want to learn better time management skills and we’ve tracked down a time management course that won’t cost you a dime!

This 1-Hour Mini Time Management Course instructed by Brandon Hakim will help you become more productive and master time management and right now it’s included in our Back to Education Event that runs from 8/10 - 8/24 and you can get it for FREE!

This free time management course included 12 lectures and 1 hour of content that you can access 24/7 for life. The instructor, Brandon Hakim, has an impressive 4.4/5 star instructor rating and is set on giving you the type of time management skills that no one in your life has ever taken the time to tell you and he does it in a way that you can understand.

In this course, you will learn about the 7 specific steps you can take today to become more productive. You will also learn about the basics of time management and time management traps that you should avoid at all costs. You’ll dive into the 80/20 rules that no one ever talks about and you’ll actually understand how to use them in your everyday life. If being productive is your goal, you’ll learn how to take that to the next level and how to be confident while doing it.

Normally $200, this FREE course is a no-brainer for anyone who wants to be more productive by learning to manage their time. Make sure to grab the Mini Course on Time Management today because it will only be free until 8/24/2022.

For every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

