Charge 2 of your devices while you’re on the go with this duo wireless charger

During the summer, it seems that a lot of people are constantly on the go. If you’re not heading out on vacation to the beach, you’re attending a graduation party, a block party in your neighborhood, or taking your child to one of their many extracurricular activities.

Summer life is a busy life and no one has time to search the house for the charger for their mobile phone to throw in their bag. That’s why having a wireless suction charger is a great gadget to have close by not only during the crazy times of summer, but also every single day of the year.

If you’re looking for a charge to make your life a little less chaotic, check out this 2-in-1 Folding Wireless Magnetic Suction Charger, now on sale for only $69.99.

This charger is Apple optimized which means that it’s compatible with your iPhone, Apple Watch, and your wireless charging case for your AirPods. If you’re not an Apple user, don’t worry, it also works with other Qi-certified devices.

With a stylish, magnetic design and convenient folding capabilities, this 2-in-1 Magnetic Charger makes charging your compatible devices more convenient. The charger’s front panel enables quick viewing of the connected device and its charge status. When you’re finished using the charger, simply fold it away and toss it in your bag or store it in your desk drawer until you need to charge up again.

You can charge 2 devices at once, however this portable charger is recommended for use with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter that is not included.

If this duo charger sounds like your perfect summer accessory, don’t wait to grab it while it’s hot.

Get the 2-in-1 Folding Wireless Magnetic Suction Charger on sale for only $69.99. That’s a sizzling savings of 38% off the regular price of $114, but only for a limited time.

