Grab these top-quality earbuds designed for sports for less than $25 today

If you’re looking for gym earbuds that won’t break the bank (or, you’ve lost your AirPods for the tenth time) we have some good news: investing in a great pair of earbuds doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag. Instead, right now you can grab these TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds complete with their own wireless charging case, on sale for just $24.99 — that’s a 75% discount off the regular price of $99.

A reliable dupe for Apple’s AirPods, these are just as sleek — but for a fraction of the price. Designed with sports in mind, they’re about to become your new gym buddy. IPX7 waterproofing technology means they’re durable enough to withstand sweat and rain water, and even the most strenuous of exercise or outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, noise-cancellation functionality filters out ambient noise so you can listen to your favorite music or podcasts with no distractions, while also being shown to relieve fatigue, making them ideal for cardio like running and cycling, too.

At the same time, the Bluetooth 5.0 connection means you can expect superior sound quality in the gym and on the go, as well as easy pairing. Simply put in your wireless earbuds and they’ll automatically connect to your previously connected device so you can spend less time working on making your tech connections and more time working on your gains.

Whatever your sport of choice, these are designed for a perfect fit while you take part. Sports ear hooks mean they’ll hold firmly in place while you’re moving around, for no more lost buds, while the ergonomic design has been crafted to stay comfortable all the way through your workout. You can rely on them to last as long as you do, too, equipped with three hours of constant playback time in each earbud, and a huge 240 hours of standby time.

Grab these TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case on sale today for 75% off at $24.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time.

