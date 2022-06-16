Get in shape and stay healthy with this premium membership on sale for only $2.99

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been waiting for nicer weather to get a start on implementing a healthier lifestyle, the time has come to put that promise to yourself into motion. But thinking about starting a healthier way of living is a lot easier than actually starting it, right? Well, good news, there are several ways to get a healthy start and one great way is with a Healthy U TV Premium Membership.

Don’t worry, this membership won’t cost you an arm and a leg, in fact, it won’t cost you more than a few bucks! For a limited time, your first year of premium membership to Healthy U TV is only $2.99, which means you’ll get what you pay for plus a whole lot more!

Ad

Healthy U TV is your go-to resource for at-home workout videos and health tips. With a premium membership, you’ll get workout tips, and access to over 150 workouts with new ones added on a regular basis. You’ll also get a monthly workout calendar, access to a private Facebook group, and a weekly newsletter.

There’s also a team of experts that will be available to help keep you motivated and help you achieve real results! As far as workout programs go, you’ll have a lot to pick from including kickboxing, dance, strength training, yoga, and much more!

Healthy U TV also has pretty good reviews and it’s received an impressive 4.9 out of 5-star rating in the Apple App Store and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.

If you’re ready to get a nice and easy start on your healthier lifestyle, don’t wait to grab this limited-time deal.

Get Your First Year of Healthy U TV Premium Membership for only $2.99! That’s a nice savings of 96% off the regular price of $79 for a premium membership.

Ad

Prices subject to change.