Make a website in 15 minutes with this awesome site builder

1MinuteWeb shows just how quickly you can get through some of the tedious parts of website building in record time.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You could be making an eShop, a portfolio, a business page, or a blog, but if you’re making a website from scratch, it’s going to be time-consuming. Whether you’re using one of the big-name website builders or one of the new drag-and-drop tools, it’s usually difficult to make a website that looks how you want it to and runs how you need it to. 1MinuteWeb Website Builder: Lifetime Subscription is an exciting exception to difficult website builders. Using this innovative new site-building tool, you can have your own web space up and running in all of 15 minutes, and for a limited time it’s only $119 (Reg. $999).

Website Planet calls 1MinuteWeb a hidden gem and shows just how quickly you can get through some of the tedious parts of website building: “You can do all the tests with themes, styles, and colors you want – with just one click you will be able to return to the original settings of the template, without losing everything you have entered in the site.” You can even import Photoshop files and use those to create your website.

During the 15-minute process, you go through three steps: Choose your theme, add your content, connect your domain. During any of these steps, you can linger and customize as you see fit, and can choose to integrate apps like Disqus for web engagement or Google Analytics to track your ranking. You can create vCards from professional-grade themes and even make your own newsletters to send to customers or subscribers.

1MinuteWeb prides itself on being a fast website builder, but it also produces highly functional results. They even share live websites built with their toolkit. The results are clean, refined, and easy to navigate, and that’s exactly what you want in your website.

Making a website is a big project that can get overwhelming. Create one you can be proud of during your lunch break. Get 1MinuteWeb Website Builder: Lifetime Subscription for $119 (Reg. $999).

