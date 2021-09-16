Charge your phone 50% faster with this $40 wireless power bank

This multi-functional portable charger attaches magnetically to your phone and keeps it charged wirelessly.

Charging your smartphone shouldn’t be a big ordeal, especially when a charger and outlet just don’t make sense. Like when you’re out on a hike, stranded in the car or enjoying a day at the beach.

These are the times that you really need to boost the charge on your phone and the times that you should have a wireless power bank close by.

The XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is the perfect choice for a powerful and reliant charge when you’re on the go.

It combines magnets and wireless charging technology in an ultra‑slim, compact design that charges itself from 0 - 80% in just 35 minutes.

The XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank has a 5000mAh battery and is built with MagSafe magnets that are Apple certified. This combination gives you 25% more energy and 25% more magnetic strength so you don’t have to worry about your iPhone being damaged or about those annoying charging cords.

The charger is made from soft black silicone so you don’t have to worry about your phone getting scratched and damaged when it’s attached.

To use it, you simply snap the power bank to the back of your iPhone and go about your business. When your phone is done charging, you simply remove it.

If you have a Samsung or an older generation iPhone (iPhone 11 or below), you will need an XVIDA phone case to attach this charger magnetically.

For added convenience, The XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank comes with a USB-C output so you can charge it via cable whenever you have the chance.

If this sounds like the perfect charging option for your needs, you can get The XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank right now for only $39.99. It’s regularly $49 so you’re saving $10!

