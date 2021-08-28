Get a $10 store credit when you buy this personal air conditioner

This ultra-portable, lightweight AC has a handle so you can easily move it from room to room.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s hot out. Summer isn’t over and it’s always smart to prepare for next one. Cool off with a portable air conditioner that you can take with you wherever you go. The EvaChill EV-500 from EvaPolar will help you beat the heat anywhere. And it’s currently on sale for $99, a 22% discount off its usual price of $128.

This ultra-portable, lightweight AC has a handle so you can easily move it from room to room. Just fill the water tank and connect to a power source to feel a drop in air temperature in just 5 to 10 minutes.

Usually, air conditioning is a significant energy drainer. The EvaChill is an ultra-efficient option that can lower your energy use and save you money. This device uses a natural evaporative cooling process where water spreads evenly through the cooling pads while air blows through them. The air causes the water to evaporate, blowing a cool breeze right towards you.

Ad

Stay away from bulky ACs and industrial-style fans. The cubed design and round edges of the EvaChill EV-500 will fit in with the decor of any room. This 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner is a fashionable way to keep yourself cool on a hot day.

On a hot day, it can be hard to work, cook, or do anything at all. And, it’s miserable when it’s too hot to comfortably sleep at night. There’s nothing like the relief of cool air on a hot day. Find it with this stylish and portable AC.

Don’t sweat out the rest of the summer. Enjoy the refreshing power of an EvaChill EV-500. Right now this device is on sale at 22% off, bringing the price down to $99. And, for a limited time, you can enjoy a bonus $10 store credit two weeks after a purchase of $50 or more, as long as you don’t return it. Take advantage of these deals for some serious summer savings!

Ad

Prices subject to change.