Get a Sam’s Club Membership for under $30 and get scrumptious free food!

Besides clipping coupons and following a strict grocery budget, another great way to save some extra cash is to join a warehouse club such as Sam's Club.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With grocery prices on the rise due to the pandemic, many people are looking for ways to cut down on the cost of food and household supplies whenever they can.

Besides clipping coupons and following a strict grocery budget, another great way to save some extra cash is to join a warehouse club such as Sam’s Club.

If you’re not familiar with a warehouse club, it’s like a grocery store but on steroids and Sam’s Club is one of the best around.

Sam’s Club has a wide selection of groceries, quality kitchen supplies, furniture and even electronics and if you’re a member you can save big on these products by buying in bulk.

If you haven’t taken the leap to become a Sam’s Club member now is the perfect time because you can sign up for only $28.88 which is half the cost of a normal membership of $57.

Ad

Wait. It gets so much better because if you sign up as a new member right now not only do you become a member for under $30 but you also get free food!

We’re not talking about a free bag of potato chips, you get a whole delicious rotisserie chicken and 8 decadent cupcakes to reward you for signing up.

This happy new Sam’s Club member summed it perfectly with their 5-star review saying, “You can never complain when it comes to chicken and cupcakes! Sam Clubs always have the best deals! So worth it!”

If you’re ready to start saving some money on groceries and enjoy delicious and free food, make sure to take advantage of this generous offer and sign up for a 1-year Sam’s Club membership now for only $28.88 or surprise someone you love with it.

Ad

Prices subject to change. Offer is only available to new members.