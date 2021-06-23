This talking GPS rangefinder is a favorite among golfers and it’s 32% off now

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to improve your golf strategy on the course, one way to get ahead of your competitors is to know your distances or yardages. This can help you decide what type of club to use and how to adjust your swing from the front, center and back of the green.

The GOLFBUDDY Voice 2 Talking GPS Rangefinder is the perfect golf tool to give you this important information and it’s currently on sale for only $79.99 for a limited time.

This talking GPS device is ideal for golfers who want to know their yardages but don’t want to be bogged down by a bulky, traditional laser rangefinder. The Voice2 is small, lightweight and will clip onto your hat or visor so you don’t have to carry it around or hault it in your golf bag.

The Voice 2 is perfect for golfing at any range, delivering fast readings of your total distance to the front, back and center of the green with the simple push of a button. It also comes preloaded with info on 40,000 golf courses worldwide with free updates. You can customize the Voice 2 with a wide selection of 11 languages and even choose between a male or female voice to speak to you.

You’ll have 12 hours of battery life when you switch it to Golf Mode, so even if you’re shooting 19, you won’t have to worry about it dying on you mid-game. Plus, if you get caught in an unexpected rain shower, you’ll be happy to know it’s waterproof.

With over 2,600 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.2/5 stars, The GOLFBUDDY Voice 2 Talking GPS Rangefinder is an obvious favorite among golfers across the country and you can snag one right now for only $79.99. That’s a savings of 32% off the regular price of $119, but only for a limited time.

