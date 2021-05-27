Prepare for summer with these Memorial Day deals for the home

Get these deals while they are price dropped during this Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and your first inclination might be to take a trip out of town to unwind. But if you still feel uncomfortable about being outdoors, why not spruce up your at-home experience? You can start your summer off right with these Memorial Day deals on kitchen, home, and backyard goods. These discounts are exclusive this week only for a Memorial Day sale so grab them while you can!

Sleep in comfort with this luxury bamboo sheet set (Bed Bath Fashions)

Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set

If you have particularly sensitive skin, you might want to upgrade to bamboo sheets. This bedding set is not only comfortably soft, but it’s also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly. It’s also a fan favorite among users, and one customer writes, “Love these sheets, very comfortable, they stay on the mattress, you don’t get hot or cold, soft but not overly soft, you don’t know they are there, they wash up great.”

Get the Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set for $34.97 (Reg. $119).

Spruce up your home office with this personal air conditioner (Evapolar Smart)

EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner

Prepare for hot summer days with this portable air conditioner that doubles as a humidifier. All you have to do is add water and plug it in to lower the temperature around you. It’s easy to carry it from room to room, and you can customize air temperatures to suit your comfort.

