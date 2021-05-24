Replace your tangle of cords with this 3-in-1 charging pad

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It can be tricky to keep all your devices powered up. You have to find outlets, untangle cords, and make sure things are actually plugged in. Multi-device charging stations are a great solution as they let you keep everything together while charging on your bedside table, desk or kitchen counter.

The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad from Tech Zebra lets you charge your AirPods, Apple Watch and smartphone on one single surface. Avoid the eyesore of cable-heavy chargers with this sleek pad. And, you won’t have to worry about plugging everything in as all you need to do is place your devices on the pad.

Tech Zebra specializes in a wide array of charging systems, and this all-in-one option provides a particularly neat and efficient way to keep your electronics charged throughout the day and night. Enjoy fast charging with 7W power and a wide range of charging for all your devices with a 3-coil system. This charging pad is compatible with Apple Watches, AirPods, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and any other Qi-enabled phones.

Charge everything at once, all in one place while you sleep. That way, you’ll wake up in the morning to juiced-up devices, ready to tackle anything. Easily grab things off your nightstand without needing to unplug them first.

Follow the advice of home organization experts like Marie Kondo and take steps to declutter your home. Start with some of the things you use most frequently. While your devices themselves likely spark joy, the wires and plugs they add to your home may not.

Make your life easier by investing in smart home upgrades like this charging pad. On sale for 45% off, get this 3-in-1 charger for just $32.99. Considering the hassle it’ll prevent, this is well worth it.

Prices subject to change.