Find out your dog’s true DNA with this breed ID test, now 24% off

Have you ever gotten curious about what exactly your mystery mutt is made of? Well, you can stop the guessing game! The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test will give you a detailed report on what breeds make up your precious dog. Originally $79, this breed ID test is on sale for a limited time for just $59.99.

If you were ever on the fence about doing a DNA test for your dog (is it accurate? will it help at all?), think of all the benefits it offers. The whole process will be easy (well, depending on how your dog takes it) and exciting! After Fido gets swabbed with the included cheek swab—and rewarded, of course—you mail in the DNA sample and wait about two weeks for the detailed report. DNA My Dog’s description will break down your dog’s characteristics, including personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and more.

After getting all the information, you’ll finally be able to say, “So that’s where you get (insert quirky trait here) from!” Plus, you’ll have peace of mind when it comes to finding out any possible diseases your dog may get in the future.

One happy customer gave DNA My Dog a passionate 5-star review: How fun was THAT! It made my husband and I burst out laughing!!! We were overcome with joy to discover our very attentive “mutt” who is constantly trying to herd our donkeys (donkeys never herd) is Australian Shephard/Border Collie mix. DUH!!!! And our mild-mannered gargantuan “Black Lab” is actually a Rottweiler/Lab mix. HAHAHAHAHA!!!! I’m about to get another test for our last pup....can’t WAIT!

Take the leap and get this informative dog DNA test for your best furry friend. You’ll get to see what makes him how he is and brag about it to your dog Instagram friends. It’s on sale for 24% off at the budget-friendly price of $59.99. And if you’re looking to bring home a new BFF, don’t forget to check out the adoptable pets.

