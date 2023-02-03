OFFICIAL RULES: Royal Treatment to Bun B’s Southern Takeover presented by Crown Royal

Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area of KPRC Channel 2 (i.e., Houston-Sugarland-The Woodlands-Galveston, Texas). Void elsewhere and where prohibited by law.

 General. By submitting an entry to this Sweepstakes, brought to you by Graham Media Group/KPRC Channel 2 (“Station”) and Diageo Americas, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”).By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes.

 Eligibility. Employees of Station, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Lucchese, Inc. and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, alcohol beverage distributors and importers, wholesalers, retailers and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win the prize. Internet access and valid e-mail address are required to participate in the Sweepstakes.

 How To Enter. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 P.M. CST on February 3, 2023. Deadline to enter is February 28, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. CST (“Sweepstakes Period”). To enter, visit Click2Houston.com/Contests, find the contest page titled “Click2Win: RODEO HOUSTON® Royal Treatment Sweepstakes, presented by Crown Royal,” accurately complete the prompted entry form by inputting your email address, full name, postal code, birthdate and phone number and hit submit. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail address from which the entry is made. The registered subscriber is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service, or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses. You may enter once during the Sweepstakes period. Violation of entry limit will result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, jumbled, inaccessible, delayed, misdirected or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the entry form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via e-mail with information about CROWN ROYAL Blended Canadian Whisky. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the e-mail message. Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

 Selection of Winner. One (1) potential winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. Sweepstakes winner must execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release (where lawful) and/or prize acceptance form within 24 hours of being notified of winning (or such shorter time period as indicated thereon) or prize will be forfeited without compensation and an alternate winner may be selected (time permitting). If potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize without compensation.

 Prize(1). The winner will receive a prize package including (i) up to four (4) Action Seat tickets for winner and three (3) eligible guests (“Guest”) to Bun B’s Southern Takeover on Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (“Event”) on Friday, March 3, 2023 (“Tickets”); (ii) one (1) pair of Lucchese brand boots up to $1000 value (“Boots”); (iii) $400 Visa gift card and (iv) $100 Lyft transportation voucher. The prize has a total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $2120. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF THE PRIZE. Tickets entitle holder to non-alcoholic beverages and light party snacks. Winner must select Boots from available inventory on the official Lucchese website (https://lucchese.com) during timeframe determined by Station (to be provided at time of winner notification/prize award). Boots are non-transferable. Winner shall not be awarded difference between $1000 Boots maximum value and actual value of Boots selected by Winner; should value of selected Boots exceed $1000, winner shall be responsible for such difference. Boots may be shipped to winner or winner may pick up Boots at designated Lucchese store in Houston, TX, as determined by winner subject to Station’s approval. Boots are provided as-is, no returns or exchanges will be permitted, except at Station’s sole discretion. The only warranties on Boots are those of Lucchese, Inc. as the prize supplier. Terms and conditions of gift card and voucher apply. Gift card portion of the prize is intended to defray the cost of winner and Guests’ food and beverages at the Event (other than those provided with Ticket). Transportation voucher is intended to defray the cost of winner and Guests’ transportation to and from the Event. Winner must be available to attend Event in order to receive any portion of the prize package. If winner is not available to attend the Event, then entire prize package will be forfeited (without compensation), and an alternate winner may be selected, time permitting. Winner and Guests must be 21 years of age or older on the day of the Event, and must show valid government issued photo identification reflecting proof of age. Guests must accurately complete a Liability/Publicity Release and return it to Station within two (2) calendar days of winner announcement in order to receive a Ticket. Winner will receive one (1) Ticket for winner and up to an additional three (3) tickets (i.e., one (1) additional ticket for each Guest attending the Event, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.) Winner and Guests shall not be entitled to any compensation for any Tickets that are unclaimed or improperly claimed. Properly claimed Tickets will be sent to verified winner virtually via the free AXS application. The verified winner must download the AXS application to access properly claimed Tickets. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for any prize component, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prize component of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize as well as any and all unspecified expenses in conjunction with prize acceptance and use are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize and will be issued an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the prize; winner further agrees to fully cooperate with Sponsor in conjunction with its compliance with governmental tax reporting requirements.

Attendance at the Event is subject to the terms and conditions published in connection with the Event, applicable to the Tickets and the Event venue. Without limitation, any re-sale, auctioning, trading or other provision of Ticket to any other person constitutes an actionable violation of such terms and conditions. Attendance at the Event is also conditioned on attendee’s agreement to (a) allow a search of their person for security purposes; (b) not bring prohibited items into the event venue; (c) comply with restrictions as to re-entry; and (d) comply with the Event policies relating to postponement/cancellation/re-scheduling of the Event.

SPONSOR AND STATION MAKE NO REPRESENTATION, GUARANTEE OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND REGARDING COMPONENTS OF PRIZE, INCLUDING THE WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR THE INTENDED PURPOSE

 Disclaimer and Representations. Winner and Guests assume all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of prize, and release the Station, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Lucchese, Inc. and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station and Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer/mobile device related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. Station and Sponsor are also not responsible for any wireless Internet access fees incurred by entrant. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station and Sponsor are not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Sponsor and Station, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of prize. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes at any time without notice or further obligation.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on Click2Houston.com, you are deemed to agree to Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

 Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes period to Station at 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77074, Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at desk@kprc.com. Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the name of the winner.

CROWN ROYAL Blended Canadian Whisky. 40% Alc/Vol. The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly.