Top Local Stories
WRC/NBC News
LIVE STREAM: At least 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center, officials say
National
Authorities swarm northwest Harris County neighborhood after home invasion
News
KPRC
Food fight leads to police chase, bizarre standoff in north Houston
News
KPRC2
Local woman warns of LASIK eye surgery complications
News
Ivanka Trump to visit Houston Thursday
News
iStock/njnightsky
USDA recalls another 133,000 pounds of meat due to E. coli contamination
Health
KPRC
Tractor on freeway causing major delays for morning commute
News
Major Chad Norvell
DEA plane with 3 agents on board crashes into vehicles near Sugar Land
News
CNN
Trump admin shifts $260M to pay for immigrant child costs
Politics
News Headlines
WRC/NBC News
LIVE STREAM: At least 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center,…
Authorities swarm northwest Harris County neighborhood after home invasion
iStock/njnightsky
USDA recalls another 133,000 pounds of meat due to E. coli contamination
City Hall Farmers Market returns to Hermann Square
Ivanka Trump to visit Houston Thursday