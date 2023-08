The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hurricane season is upon us and Power Solutions Specialist wants to help you stay prepared. Enter to win a hurricane preparedeness kit complete with all the essentials including backpacks, water, first aid and a $100 Visa gift card and more emergency necessities.

Stay safe and prepared this hurricane season and enter now below!

Check out more hurricane resources 👉 https://www.click2houston.com/hurricane/

Enter now: