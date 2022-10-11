Click2Win: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Early Bird Access Sweepstakes

HOUSTON – The beloved Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns to NRG Center to kick off the holiday season and we have your chance to win early access to experience one of Houston’s most-loved traditions!
One winner will be selected to win 4 Early Bird tickets. These special passes grant you early access to shop the market on Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11. Plus, repeat admission all 4 days of the market!
Grab your shopping buddies and enter to win! Scroll down to enter now.
MARKET DATES/HOURS
November 10-13, 2022
- Thursday, November 10 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)
- Friday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)
- Saturday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 13 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
ENTER HERE: