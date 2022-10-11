Click2Win: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Early Bird Access Sweepstakes

The wild holiday garb shoppers wore to the Nutcracker Market

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The beloved Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns to NRG Center to kick off the holiday season and we have your chance to win early access to experience one of Houston’s most-loved traditions!

One winner will be selected to win 4 Early Bird tickets. These special passes grant you early access to shop the market on Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11. Plus, repeat admission all 4 days of the market!

Grab your shopping buddies and enter to win! Scroll down to enter now.

MARKET DATES/HOURS

November 10-13, 2022

Thursday, November 10 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)

Friday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)

Saturday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

ENTER HERE: