🔒Enter for your chance to win tickets to ‘The Wine Tasting Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase’ at Wine & Food Week!

HOUSTON – Are you a wine enthusiast? Here’s your chance to win tickets to what’s being touted as one of the premiere wine and culinary events in the country -- and it’s right here in The Woodlands!

One KPRC 2 Insider will receive two tickets to “The Wine Tasting Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Sat. June 11 for the event going on from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The event is part of Wine & Food Week going on in The Woodlands from June 6-12, 2022.

From the event’s website:

“The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase presents guests with the opportunity to slip into their finest attire and be in the company of serious wine enthusiasts and outstanding culinary talent. After the toast at 6:45 p.m., doors to the grand ballroom open where the festivities are officially underway. Just inside the entry, you’ll find the Bubbles Cove where you’ll start your evening with just the right touch of bubbly.

You’ll enjoy chef demonstrations, culinary offerings from 35 restaurants, and hundreds of wines. Meet accomplished Chefs from near and far.”

Insiders, starting 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, you can enter once a day below in this contest until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.

Good luck!

