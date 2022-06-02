🔒Insiders! Enter for your chance to win ‘The Easy Diabetes Desserts Cookbook!’

HOUSTON – Trying to cut down on the sweets? Here’s your chance to win a cookbook with recipes that are both healthier and delicious!

Three Insiders will receive a copy of “The Easy Diabetes Desserts Cookbook” by Mary Ellen Phipps, who from her website’s biography, is a registered dietitian nutritionist behind Milk & Honey Nutrition. Phipps has been a regular guest on “Houston Life“ and has offered many a good dietary suggestion on our show!

From her website, this is how Phipps describes her book:

“’The Easy Diabetes Desserts Cookbook’ is packed full of delicious recipes to help you manage your diabetes, balance blood sugars, and enjoy delicious yummy treats all at the same time! Here’s a sneak peak of the seven chapters.”

Insiders, starting 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, you can enter once a day below in this contest until noon Thursday, June 9.

