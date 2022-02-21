🔒 Insiders: Enter to win free tickets to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo concert tickets

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is back, y’all! To celebrate, we’re giving three lucky insiders the chance to win tickets to some of the biggest performances including Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. Scroll down and enter to win now!

One KPRC 2 Insider will win in each round -- receiving four lower-level tickets each. You’ll see the games and entry periods below along with the entry form. You can enter once per day and must enter at least once during a round to be eligible for that performance’s ticket drawing. Good luck!

🤠 ROUND ONE

PERFORMANCE: Tim McGraw – Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 6:45 P.M. - NRG Stadium

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2022 FIRST ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2022

🤠 ROUND TWO

PERFORMANCE: Luke Bryan – Monday, March 7, 2022 @ 6:45 P.M. - NRG Stadium

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2022 SECOND ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on March 2, 2022

Ad

🤠 ROUND THREE

PERFORMANCE: Brad Paisley - Saturday, March 19 @ 2:45 P.M. - NRG Stadium

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on March 2, 2022 THIRD ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on March 7, 2022

ENTER HERE

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: HLSR ticket giveaway