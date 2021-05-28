Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Fred from Magnolia Park just won | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney or whoever else is spinning will get decked out in their finest game-show attire and spin the wheel.

There are 16 wedges with prizes ranging from a $1,000 prize, a City Centre prize package including items from Kendra Scott and Warby Parker, a $100 gift card to Landry’s and, of course, some great Houston Life and NBC swag.

Spinning on Friday was Fred from Magnolia Park. Check out the full clip above to see what he won.

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free, and it’s the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.