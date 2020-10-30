70ºF

Spin2Win: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Daily Giveaway

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, your favorite Houston holiday tradition, is going virtual November 12th through December 11th and we’re giving away daily prizes from a few of our favorite merchants to get you in the holiday spirit! Scroll down to enter now.

One winner will be selected daily to spin the wheel LIVE on-air for a chance to win one of the following prizes:

  • One Nutcracker and ‘Not Your Usual’ tree skirt from Nutcracker Market and Signs for Design
  • His and Hers upside down umbrellas from Upside Down Umbrellas
  • Adult and Child shark and unicorn hooded terry towels from Yikes Twins
  • H-Town monogram custom denim jacket (women’s size medium) from Two Tequila Sisters
  • Two (2) Kendra Scott jewelry sets. Set 1 (silver): Rue Long Strand Necklace in Silver & Rue Stud Earrings in Silver; Set 2 (gold): Cole Gold Link Bracelet & Jentry Gold Stud Earrings in Lustre Glass

The contest begins at 5:00 P.M. on November 1, 2020. Deadline to enter is November 6, 2020 at 7:00 A.M.

