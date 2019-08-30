71ºF

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day

Circle K Secret Word of the Day

Watch KPRC 2 News Today and WIN!

Every Monday through Friday, one winner will be selected to receive a $25 Circle K gift card. All you have to do is tune in to KPRC 2 News at 6 A.M., watch for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day and enter it below!

EVERY ENTRY SCORES! All entrants will receive a coupon for a FREE Circle K coupon at participating locations.

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day here:

