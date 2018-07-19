Voluntary recall issued by H-E-B for 2 varieties of Creamy Creations ice cream, sherbets

HOUSTON - A recall has been voluntarily issued by H-E-B for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets in 3-ounce cups because of broken metal found in processing equipment during routine maintenance, officials said.

The voluntary recall is for the following products with the listed Code Dates, which can be found on the back of the packaging, according to an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration's website:

UPC Number Product Size Code Date 4122081930 Creamy Creations

Orange Lime

Sherbet Cup

12CT/3OZ 12CT/3OZ 12/09/2018 4122081931 Creamy Creations

Vanilla

Chocolate Cup

12CT/3OZ 12CT/3OZ 12/10/2018

The potentially affected products were distributed only to H-E-B stores in Texas. Officials said the product was not distributed to the Houston area or Mexico.

To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident, officials said. All products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves.

Officials said H-E-B is working to have untainted products back on shelves as soon as possible.

Customers who purchased the items are being asked to stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund, officials said.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

