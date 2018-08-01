This website helps you compare prices of school supplies

HOUSTON - Time to stock up on binders, folders, glue sticks and all those other school supplies.

Before you head out the door, though, you need to check out PennyPinchinMom.com.

The website's "Back to School" database is a master list of deals and prices at Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and other stores, and it is updated every Sunday. It includes the best deals and newest prices you will find at each store. If there are any coupons you can use to buy back-to-school supplies, the site includes those as well.

The database is searchable, as well. This makes it easier to search the 694 items that are on the master list.

The website will also show you the store that has each specific item you need at the lowest price.

