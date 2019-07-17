This is the HEB coupon Texas teachers need to know about for back-to-school savings

SAN ANTONIO - To help Texas teachers stock up for items they need for their classrooms, Texas grocery giant HEB is offering a special promotion for 15 percent off school, office and household items starting Wednesday.

Texas teachers at early childhood, pre-K and K-12 schools as well as authorized home schools are eligible to register to receive the coupon. The coupon allows them to save up to $50. Coupons can be redeemed in-store from July 31 through August 13.

To get the coupon, teachers must sign up at heb.com/teachers by 11:59 p.m. on August 1. Once signup is complete, teachers will receive their coupon via email after their educator status is verified.

School and office supplies teachers can save on include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, highlighters, folders, paper, portfolios, arts supplies, glue, construction paper, dry erase, and office accessories. Also included in this promotion are select household items such as disinfecting wipes, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizer, paper towels, facial tissues, and food storage bags.

