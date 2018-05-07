Texas-based company recalls smoked sausage products over pieces of plastic

YOAKUM, Texas - Eddy Packing Co., Inc. is recalling approximately 50 tons of smoked sausage products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the approximately 49,558 pounds of smoked sausage products may be contaminated by pieces of hard plastic.

A restaurant discovered the hard, white plastic pieces embedded in the sausage when an employee was slicing it.

The smoked sausage products were originally processed on April 5, with packing dates of April 5-6.

The FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

If you have packages of the affected meat, teh company advises that your throw it out or take it back to where it was purchased for a refund.

To see a full list of the products that are subject to recall, click here.

