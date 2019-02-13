Stretch your wardrobe: Essential pieces to always have

HOUSTON - If you have a closet full of clothes, but still feel like you have nothing to wear, you are going to want to pay attention this week.

Every day, consumer expert Amy Davis is showing you how to stretch your wardrobe. She will wear the same black dress every day, in five different ways. You can do it, too, but you have to start with some essential pieces in your closet.

"Why don't you show me your favorite blazer?" Charlene Lawson, of Style Chemistry Consulting, asked Davis in her closet at home.

"This is perfect because it can go from the office to date night to the weekend," Lawson said of a navy blue blazer.

Lawson was looking for the essential items she says every woman should have.

"It's really about learning how to stretch your wardrobe and finding those multitasking pieces that you can layer and accessorize to create a multitude of different looks," she explained.

In addition to a blazer and black heels, she said you should have a properly fitting pair of slacks, an awesome pair of jeans and a little black dress.

You don't have to spend a lot of money. The dress she picked for Davis cost just $20 at Old Navy.

"We're gonna make it look like a million bucks in five different ways," Lawson said.

All this week, we are layering over and under, to show you how far you can stretch one $20 dress.

For the first look, we put a leopard blouse under the dress. Lawson found it at JCPenney for $14.99. One Tuesday morning, we'll show you the second look with the same black dress.

Click here to see all 10 essential items Lawson says every woman should have in her closet

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.