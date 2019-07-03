Social Security swindle is the new IRS Phone Scam

HOUSTON - If your phone rings and the caller ID reads "Social Security Administration," don't answer, because it is likely not the actual SSA.

The Federal Trade Commission says the latest big scam may start with a robocall asking you to press "1" to speak with a government support representative for help reactivating your Social Security number.

You may be told your accounts will be seized or frozen if you don't act quickly, but experts warn not to give any information over the phone. The Social Security Administration will not call you out of the blue.

If you are still concerned, you can call the administration directly to make sure there is nothing fishy going on with your account. The number is 1-800-772-1213.



