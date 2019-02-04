Puppies on a budget: Why pricey grain-free food may be bad for your dog

HOUSTON - Americans spent some $72 billion on their pets last year. That's a lot of kibble. But many of the priciest dog foods and products may not be the best for your furry children.

A recent study from Tufts University shows dogs that eat grain-free food or food with exotic meat proteins are at greater risk of developing heart disease that can cause sudden death.

"We don't know what quite yet in the grain-free foods are causing these heart diseases and changes in the heart, but they're doing more research to find that out," said Houston veterinarian Jennifer Le.

Le says the rise in popularity of grain-free brands followed gluten-free trends in humans, but she recommends tried and true brands like Purina.

"Just because something is pricier or something is cheaper does not indicate the quality of the food," Le explained.

Bathing your dog doesn't have to leave you with a salon-like bill. Skip the name-brand dog shampoos. Either share yours or a less expensive one from the grocery store aisle.

"Baby shampoos such as Johnson & Johnson for little puppies," said Dr. Zachary Reynolds, Le's husband. Blue Dawn dish soap also works well on dogs, and it helps to repel fleas.

Both vets say you should avoid popular, pricey bones and sticks that can break off and choke your dog. They give their own pups fast-dissolving chews.

"A lot of these bones can actually fracture the teeth," said Reynolds. "The deer antlers can actually poke holes in the hard palate of the mouth, which is the top of the mouth."

Both say that pet insurance is worth the price because most families don't budget for pet-related emergencies

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.