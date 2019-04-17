Pop-up shop gives people the chance to buy designer clothes at a major discount

HOUSTON - Some of the most fashionable Houstonians have cleaned out their luxe closets for charity. Now you can get designer brands for a steal. Consumer expert Amy Davis stopped by the pop-up Chic Boutique for a sneak peek.

This is the 15th year that the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary has opened the Chic Boutique. The catch is you only have four days starting from Wednesday night to shop for a great cause.

From Chanel to Jimmy Choo and Kate Spade, too, the storefront in Uptown Park is filled with fashion, all carefully curated, cleaned and categorized to make shopping easy.

"We start collecting things through the whole year, putting things on racks, seeing what we've got," explained Chic Boutique co-chairman Connie Wallace.

What they've got is a little bit of everything from dresses and shoes to belts, handbags and hats.

Everything is donated either from individuals or local businesses. This year, you'll find an entire section of boutique baby clothes and gear from a shop that recently closed.

"Everything you see here with the baby stuff is brand new with the tags on that we have deeply discounted," Wallace told Davis.

Volunteers had some fun modeling the good deals. Davis showed off designs by Trina Turk, Kay Unger and Kate Spade that are selling for $40 each.

"You're having fun shopping, but you're also helping people," said Maj. Melody Davis with the Salvation Army. "Everything you buy and everything you spend is going to help the Salvation Army right here in Houston."

You'll find the Chic Boutique at:

1131-08 Uptown Park Blvd (in the storefront where the UT Co-op used to be)

Wed., April 17: Opening Night 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. $20 donation gets you inside.

Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (No charge to get inside)

Saturday, April 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

In years past, remaining items are marked down as much as 75% on the last day of the sale.

