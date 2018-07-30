List of low-cost dentists across Houston area

HOUSTON - Dental work can be expensive, especially if you don't have insurance or you have a plan that doesn't cover all of the work you need. That shouldn't stop you from taking care of your teeth.
Consumer expert Amy Davis found dozens of clinics that offer services for a fraction of the cost of a regular dentist office.
Students and faculty at the UTHealth School of Dentistry treated more than 70,000 patients last year, from children to seniors, performing everything from general cleanings and braces, to oral surgery. All services performed by students are supervised by faculty. The only downside to getting services at a dental school is that appointments will take longer, about two to three hours.
"It's a win-win for both because the patients get good quality service supervised by specialist and professional faculty members; and the students also get the benefits because it's a learning experience for them," said Dario Cardenas, DDS of the UT Health School of Dentistry.
You have to make an appointment to find out if the school can treat you and how much the work would cost.
At the Pima Medical Institute Community Dental Clinic on the Katy Freeway near Memorial City, teeth cleanings start at $19.95 and dental sealants are just $11 each. Pima services are open to everyone, regardless of income.
Here is a list of low-cost or no-cost clinics in the Houston area.
UTHealth School of Dentistry Student and Resident Clinics
7500 Cambridge St.
713-486-4000
Pima Medical Community Dental Clinic
10201 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77024
Open Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
713.395.5454
San Jose Clinic
2615 Fannin Street
(713) 228-9411
Lyons Clinic Houston Dental Clinic- Legacy Community Health
3811 Lyons Ave.
(832) 548-5400
Eastwood Health Center
412 Telephone Rd.
(713) 660-1880
Healthcare for the Homeless- SEARCH Clinic
1934 Caroline Street
(713) 276-3079
Houston Dental Clinic- Bering Omega
1427 Hawthorne Street
(713) 341-3790
John S. Dunn Health Center
7635 Canal Street
(713) 660-1880
ces/
Houston Community Health Center- Denver Harbor Clinic
242 Hahlo Street
(713) 343-5502
MLK Dental Clinic
8610 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
(713) 734-0199
Riverside Clinic
3315 Delano Street
(713) 333-1337
Legacy Community Health Montrose Clinic
1415 California Street
(832) 548-5100
Baker Ripley Clinic- Legacy Community Health
6500 Rookin Street, Bldg B. Ste 200
(713) 351-7350
Central Care Integrated Health Services- Acres Home Clinic
1102 Pinemont Drive
(281) 822-0900
Magnolia Health Center
7037 Capitol Street
(713) 660-1880
Southeast Health Center
5901 Long Drive
(713) 660-1880
Bee Busy Wellness Center- Main Location
8785 West Bellfort Ave.
(713) 771-2292
Bee Busy Wellness Center- Satellite Location
9896 Bissonnet Street
(713) 774-8800
City of Houston Dental Bureau
La Nueva Casa de Amigos
1809 N. Main
Houston, TX 77009
713-547-8076
Sharpstown Health
6201 Bonhomme Rd Ste. 350
Houston, TX 77036
713-780-5680
Check back often as this list is being updated.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.