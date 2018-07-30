List of low-cost dentists across Houston area

HOUSTON - Dental work can be expensive, especially if you don't have insurance or you have a plan that doesn't cover all of the work you need. That shouldn't stop you from taking care of your teeth.

Consumer expert Amy Davis found dozens of clinics that offer services for a fraction of the cost of a regular dentist office.

Students and faculty at the UTHealth School of Dentistry treated more than 70,000 patients last year, from children to seniors, performing everything from general cleanings and braces, to oral surgery. All services performed by students are supervised by faculty. The only downside to getting services at a dental school is that appointments will take longer, about two to three hours.

"It's a win-win for both because the patients get good quality service supervised by specialist and professional faculty members; and the students also get the benefits because it's a learning experience for them," said Dario Cardenas, DDS of the UT Health School of Dentistry.

You have to make an appointment to find out if the school can treat you and how much the work would cost.

At the Pima Medical Institute Community Dental Clinic on the Katy Freeway near Memorial City, teeth cleanings start at $19.95 and dental sealants are just $11 each. Pima services are open to everyone, regardless of income.

Here is a list of low-cost or no-cost clinics in the Houston area.

UTHealth School of Dentistry Student and Resident Clinics

7500 Cambridge St.

713-486-4000



Pima Medical Community Dental Clinic

10201 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77024

Open Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

713.395.5454



San Jose Clinic

2615 Fannin Street

(713) 228-9411

Lyons Clinic Houston Dental Clinic- Legacy Community Health

3811 Lyons Ave.

(832) 548-5400

Eastwood Health Center

412 Telephone Rd.

(713) 660-1880

Healthcare for the Homeless- SEARCH Clinic

1934 Caroline Street

(713) 276-3079

Houston Dental Clinic- Bering Omega

1427 Hawthorne Street

(713) 341-3790



John S. Dunn Health Center

7635 Canal Street

(713) 660-1880

Houston Community Health Center- Denver Harbor Clinic

242 Hahlo Street

(713) 343-5502

MLK Dental Clinic

8610 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

(713) 734-0199

Riverside Clinic

3315 Delano Street

(713) 333-1337

Legacy Community Health Montrose Clinic

1415 California Street

(832) 548-5100

Baker Ripley Clinic- Legacy Community Health

6500 Rookin Street, Bldg B. Ste 200

(713) 351-7350

Central Care Integrated Health Services- Acres Home Clinic

1102 Pinemont Drive

(281) 822-0900

Magnolia Health Center

7037 Capitol Street

(713) 660-1880

Southeast Health Center

5901 Long Drive

(713) 660-1880

Bee Busy Wellness Center- Main Location

8785 West Bellfort Ave.

(713) 771-2292

Bee Busy Wellness Center- Satellite Location

9896 Bissonnet Street

(713) 774-8800

City of Houston Dental Bureau

La Nueva Casa de Amigos

1809 N. Main

Houston, TX 77009

713-547-8076

Sharpstown Health

6201 Bonhomme Rd Ste. 350

Houston, TX 77036

713-780-5680

Check back often as this list is being updated.



