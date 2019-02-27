Houston treasure hunting: These are the city's best resale shops

HOUSTON - You've heard the saying one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consumer expert Amy Davis is treasure hunting, scouting out the best consignment and resale shops in all of Houston.
Designer Diva Resale
Where: 11324 Westheimer Road
About: Chanel, Prada and Jimmy Choo are calling your name at Designer Diva Resale on Westheimer near the Beltway. This is the largest designer resale store in all of Texas. There are more than 20,000 square feet filled with designer label clothing, jewelry, handbags and shoes.
Owner Michelle Puckett keeps the clothing organized and categorized by sizes and colors. If you sign up for emails from the store, they will send you notifications when they have sales. If you're serious about your fashion, don't leave before you check out the VIP room filled with furs and high-end designers. Nothing in the VIP room is less than $500.
Consignors sign a year-long contract and get 50 percent of what their items sell for.
Houston Junior Forum Resale Shop
Where: 1815 Rutland St.
About: Furniture moves the fastest the Houston Junior Forum Resale Shop in the Heights. If you want to buy or sell an antique piece, this is a good place to start.
Southwest Surplus
Where: 7700 North Freeway
About: We've told you before about Southwest Surplus on the North Freeway near Little York.
They liquidate luxury hotel furniture and accessories from all over the country, selling it for a fraction of what it would cost retail.
Memorial Assistance Ministry
Where: 1625 Blalock Road
About: They have clothing, furniture, household, bedding, electronics, children's clothes, toys, books, art, etc.
Second Blessing Resale Shop at Bering United Methodist Church
Where: 1440 Harold St.
About: This Montrose shop has a semi-annual rummage sale with three stories packed full of everything. They have furniture, clothes, jewelry, art, etc.
Act II Resale Boutiques
Where: 8415 Stella Link Road B
About: Women's resale clothing store. Clothes, purses, shoes, jewelry.
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
Where: 1650 Blalock Road
About: Quaint resale shop that sells household items, furniture, clothing, books, toys and most other items.
The Cottage Shop
Where: 811 Westheimer Road
About: Wide selection of new and gently used men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags and home goods. Boutique and Vintage sections offer high-end designer brands.
A New U Resale
Where: 11407 Spring Cypress Rd, Ste 280 in Tomball, Texas
About: Small consignment shop with mid and high-end brand fashions for women.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.