Houston treasure hunting: These are the city's best resale shops

HOUSTON - You've heard the saying one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consumer expert Amy Davis is treasure hunting, scouting out the best consignment and resale shops in all of Houston.

Where: 11324 Westheimer Road

About: Chanel, Prada and Jimmy Choo are calling your name at Designer Diva Resale on Westheimer near the Beltway. This is the largest designer resale store in all of Texas. There are more than 20,000 square feet filled with designer label clothing, jewelry, handbags and shoes.

Owner Michelle Puckett keeps the clothing organized and categorized by sizes and colors. If you sign up for emails from the store, they will send you notifications when they have sales. If you're serious about your fashion, don't leave before you check out the VIP room filled with furs and high-end designers. Nothing in the VIP room is less than $500.

Consignors sign a year-long contract and get 50 percent of what their items sell for.

Where: 1815 Rutland St.

About: Furniture moves the fastest the Houston Junior Forum Resale Shop in the Heights. If you want to buy or sell an antique piece, this is a good place to start.

Where: 7700 North Freeway

About: We've told you before about Southwest Surplus on the North Freeway near Little York.

They liquidate luxury hotel furniture and accessories from all over the country, selling it for a fraction of what it would cost retail.

Where: 1625 Blalock Road

About: They have clothing, furniture, household, bedding, electronics, children's clothes, toys, books, art, etc.

Where: 1440 Harold St.

About: This Montrose shop has a semi-annual rummage sale with three stories packed full of everything. They have furniture, clothes, jewelry, art, etc.

Where: 8415 Stella Link Road B

About: Women's resale clothing store. Clothes, purses, shoes, jewelry.

Where: 1650 Blalock Road

About: Quaint resale shop that sells household items, furniture, clothing, books, toys and most other items.

Where: 811 Westheimer Road

About: Wide selection of new and gently used men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags and home goods. Boutique and Vintage sections offer high-end designer brands.

Where: 11407 Spring Cypress Rd, Ste 280 in Tomball, Texas

About: Small consignment shop with mid and high-end brand fashions for women.

