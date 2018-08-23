Houston-area kids put school lunches to the test

A lunch that is served at a Houston area school is displayed on a tray on Aug. 22, 2018.

HOUSTON - If your kid brown-bags their lunch at school every day, it may be time to take another look at the cafeteria menu.

Consumer expert Amy Davis asked two of the largest school districts in the Houston area to whip up some of their best lunch entrees for a taste test.

"We are very proud of what we do," Katie Barckholtz of Cy-Fair ISD's Nutrition Services said.

When you're serving up 120,000 meals a day at 89 campuses, it's hard work to make meals healthy, tasty and fresh.

"We really do try to introduce several menu items throughout the year," she said.

And the entrees are far more inspired than the pizza and corn you may remember from school. Cy-Fair serves a Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwich at its middle and high school campuses.

In Houston ISD this year, all 287 campuses will have a fresh salad bar.

"It's almost unheard of across the nation for a district this size," explained HISD's Keith Lewis.

For the taste test, Cy-Fair ISD prepared orange chicken, lo mein and beef-and-cheese nachos. HISD made barbecue chicken flatbread and turkey-ham mac-and-cheese.

To see all of the other offerings in both districts, head to Cy-Fair Nutrition Services on Facebook. For HISD's full menu, click here.

In HISD, every student can get free breakfast and lunch in the 2018-2019 school year.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.