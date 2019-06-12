Consumer

Grocery Deals: This week it's all about Father's Day and grilling

By Amy Davis - Reporter/Consumer Expert

HOUSTON - If you are looking for something to grill for Father’s Day, your best deals are St. Louis style pork spareribs. 

We found them on sale this week. They are $1.47 a pound at both Kroger and H-E-B. 

More Headlines

The ribs were also on sale for $1.45 a pound at Aldi. 

H-E-B

Here are some grocery deals from H-E-B.

H-E-B also has fresh ground chuck hamburger patties 12 for $12.

H-E-B

Here are some grocery deals from H-E-B.

And pints of Creamy Creations ice cream are three for $4. 

Kroger

Here are some grocery deals from Kroger.

At Kroger, you can also get strawberries for $0.88. 

Kroger

Here are some grocery deals from Kroger.

Kroger also has seedless grapes for $0.88

Aldi

Here are some grocery deals from Aldi.

Aldi has strawberries for $0.85 a carton.

Aldi

Here are some grocery deals from Aldi.

Mushrooms are on sale for $0.79 a carton.

Aldi

Here are some grocery deals from Aldi.

Shoppers can get mangoes for $0.39 each.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.