Grocery Deals: This week it's all about Father's Day and grilling

HOUSTON - If you are looking for something to grill for Father’s Day, your best deals are St. Louis style pork spareribs.
We found them on sale this week. They are $1.47 a pound at both Kroger and H-E-B.
The ribs were also on sale for $1.45 a pound at Aldi.
H-E-B also has fresh ground chuck hamburger patties 12 for $12.
And pints of Creamy Creations ice cream are three for $4.
At Kroger, you can also get strawberries for $0.88.
Kroger also has seedless grapes for $0.88
Aldi has strawberries for $0.85 a carton.
Mushrooms are on sale for $0.79 a carton.
Shoppers can get mangoes for $0.39 each.
