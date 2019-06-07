From ice cream to star gazing: 5 free things to do this weekend

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Baskin-Robbins

HOUSTON - Here are some free events happening this weekend:

Stomp Out Stroke Festival

Take part in the Stomp Out Stroke Festival Saturday at Discovery Green. UT Health is sponsoring this event that runs from at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

You'll be able to get more than 15 free health screenings right on site. There will also be door prizes, games and other family-friendly activities. You do have to register in advance at Strokefestival.org.

Star Gazing at Discovery Green

Once the sun goes down, you can gaze at the stars at Discovery Green. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, you can learn about the moon, stars and our solar system. There will be plenty of telescopes to check 'em out. You may even see the International Space Station or Hubble Telescope as they pass overhead. There will also be volunteers to help and to answer your questions.

World Oceans Day

They're celebrating World Oceans Day in Sugar Land Town Square Saturday. From 10 a.m. until noon, they'll have free crafts, painting and other activities. There will also be some ocean conservation exhibits and speakers on ocean research.

Asia Society EID al-Fitr Family Day

Asia Society Texas is holding its EID al-Fitr Family Day Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. They will have a market with food, fashion, toys and games. There will also be calligraphy and henna demonstrations. And when you go, don't forget to stop by the traditional clothing photo booth.

"Elevenade" at Baskin Robbins

This Sunday, head to any Baskin Robbins for a free treat. It's "Elevenade" Freeze National Sampling day. The fun starts at three and lasts until 7 p.m. You can be the first to sample the new Stranger Things "Elevenade," made after the popular Netflix show. That drink is made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid lemonade.

