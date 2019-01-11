Freebie Friday events for Jan. 11, 2019

HOUSTON - Here are some event going on around town this weekend that won't break the bank.

"Royals" Doggie Day

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is hosting a "Royals" doggie day Saturday.

Bring your canine to the Brown Foundation Plaza for activities including a costume competition, a royal "paw-rade", and refreshments.

You can even join in some arts and crafts, make a royal collar for your pup and a crown for yourself.

STEM at Discovery Green

Explore the wonderful world of science, tech, engineering and math-- with "STEM at Discovery Green" Saturday.

Flex-tangles is the project of the day. Kids will have a chance to enjoy free, fun, hands-on activities from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Fitness Open House

You can also get started on that New Year's resolution. The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC fitness center is having an open house this Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can get in a workout with group training demonstrations, and they'll be giving away an Apple watch.

If you decide to join, joining fees will be half off.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.